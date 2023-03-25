Koku Anyidoho inducted into IPR Ghana

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho has officially been inducted as an Accredited member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana.
The former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) together with notable professionals became Accredited Members of the sole professional body for Public Relations practitioners in Ghana during its annual general meeting and summit.
The 2023 edition of the IPR Annual General Meeting organized at Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana saw a total of 59 professionals inducted as Associate and Accredited members.
The IPR Annual General Meeting summit held under the theme “Staying Credible Through Rough Patches” brought together distinguished practitioners across the country to share insights on trust and the significance of credibility.
- I have nothing against John Mahama – Koku Anyidohu
- The media is not above reproach, the tyranny and media terrorism by some must stop – Koku Anyidoho
- Koku Anyidoho reacts to NDC’s Women Organizer picking nomination forms for Dr Duffour
- 'Not a single soul from NDC commiserated with me when my daughter died' – Koku Anyidoho
- I wouldn’t allow Asiedu Nketiah turn me into an idiot – Koku Anyidoho
- Read all related articles