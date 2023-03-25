Koku Anyidoho inducted into IPR Ghana

Koku Anyidoho (far right) takes oath of office with other inductees

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho has officially been inducted as an Accredited member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana.

The former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) together with notable professionals became Accredited Members of the sole professional body for Public Relations practitioners in Ghana during its annual general meeting and summit.



The 2023 edition of the IPR Annual General Meeting organized at Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana saw a total of 59 professionals inducted as Associate and Accredited members.

The IPR Annual General Meeting summit held under the theme “Staying Credible Through Rough Patches” brought together distinguished practitioners across the country to share insights on trust and the significance of credibility.