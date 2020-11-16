Koku Anyidoho loses daughter in an accident

Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of NDC

Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has lost his daughter, Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the party has confirmed.

The 8-year-old girl who is known as Sitsofe reportedly died in an accident while travelling with her mother.



Allotey Jacobs made this disclosure when he spoke on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program on Friday, November 13, 2020.



Allotey Jacobs is reported by myjoyonline to have said that the girl has been laid to rest. He entreated Ghanaians to remember Koku Anyidoho in their prayers.

“I called him to express my condolence over the death of his daughter and that’s when informed me that Rawlings is unwell and he is at the Cardiothoracic Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital,” he said.



Koku Anyidoho in a Twitter post consoled himself and prayed for eternal rest for his departed daughter.



“No matter what happens: I give thanks to God Almighty for His Grace and mercies! It is well with my soul. Sitsofe, Rest in perfect peace,” he said.