Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama’s call for Ghanaians to contribute towards NDC's congress

The former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has berated former President John Dramani Mahama for calling on Ghanaians to contribute towards the party’s congress to elect its national executives.

According to him, the former president should not have done that because even though he was the former flagbearer of the NDC, he is not the leader of the party.



Speaking in a Hello FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Anyidoho added that Mahama has continuously positioned himself as the leader of the NDC, which is wrong and a violation of the party's constitution.



“Everybody knows the NDC constitution, the current leader of the party is Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo. As we are in opposition now, the National Chairman wears two hats, he is the chairman and the leader of the party.



“We work with laws. These are the things I speak about and people say I don’t like some people. Does he (Mahama) not know the party’s constitution? As a former president, the party has given you the opportunity to be part of the council of elders for the party. So don’t you know the party’s constitution? Why are you doing this to the party?” he said in Twi.



The former president in a video message called on Ghanaians to support the NDC’s upcoming National Delegates Congress slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.

“I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers, and friends to donate a minimum of GHS10 each to help us fund the congress. You don’t have to be a member of the NDC to donate,” Mahama said.



Watch the interview plus Mahama’s call to Ghanaians below:

















IB/BOG