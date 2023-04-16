13
Koku Anyidoho reacts to video of Mahama referring to NDC aspirants as ‘NPP members’

Sun, 16 Apr 2023

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama over his claim that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are afraid of him.

Anyidoho, who was reacting to a video of Mahama mentioning NPP instead of NDC in an address, suggested that it is the former president who is afraid of the ruling party.

In a tweet shared on Saturday, Koku Anyidoho claimed that Mahama keeps saying the NPP is afraid of him but he cannot keep them out of his mouth.

“You can run but you can’t hide. You say the NPP is scared of you but it is now obvious that you are the one constantly keeping the NPP on your mind.

“Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks,” parts of the post he shared read.

