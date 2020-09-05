General News

Konadu Agyemang Rawlings will make a good MP – Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

It’s an open secret that former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings has presidential ambitions.

As revealed in Ahwoi’s 'Working with Rawlings' book, Nana Konadu had a lofty dream of succeeding her husband when his tenure came to an end in 2000.



She however suffered a setback after Rawlings and other bigwigs of the National Democratic Congress opted for the late John Evans Atta Mills.



Agyemang Rawlings once again contested Mills for the 2012 NDC flagbearer slot but came out with a paltry 3% of total votes cast.



The humiliation from that Sunyani congress forced Konadu Rawlings to set up her own party, the National Democratic Party but nothing did she get from the 2016 polls.



On Friday, September 4, 2020 she was acclaimed by the NDP as flagbearer for the 2020 elections.

But Franklin Cudjoe reckons her experience and expertise is better suited for the work of parliamentarians.



In a post on his Twitter page, Franklin Cudjoe said,



“I strongly believe H.E. Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings will make a good Parliamentarian."





I strongly believe H.E. Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings will make a good Parliamentarian. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) September 5, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.