Korle Klottey votes for former President Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Provisional presidential results declared by Mr Prince Fiifi Aboagye, the Korle Klottey Constituency Returning Officer, on Tuesday put the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the lead.

Mr Mahama won by 37,189 valid votes cast followed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party's Candidate, with 33,126.



The third highest votes of 350 went to the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), while the Convention People's Party (CPP) had 61, Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) 24; Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) 16; All Peoples Congress (APC) 10; Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)17; People's National Convention (PNC)14; Progressive People's Party (PPP) 43; National Democratic Party (NDP) 21; and Mr Alfred Walker, Independent candidate, eleven votes.

Mr Aboagye said total valid votes were 70,882; rejected votes 776; and total votes cast were 71,658.