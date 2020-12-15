Kpone-Katamanso MCE paid GH¢50 to constituents to vote against me - Hopeson Adorye

NPP 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye

The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye, has said that calculated efforts by his Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Solomon Appiah, accounted for his defeat in the just-ended elections.

The defeated MP attempted to capture the Kpone-Katamanso seat for the ruling party but his dream didn't materialize as he lost to the National Democratic Congress’, Joseph Akuerteh Tettey.



Mr Adorye managed to pull 39,546 votes against Joseph Tettey who had 51,755 votes.



He reveals that the MCE for Kpone-Katamanso was the mastermind behind constituents voting “skirt and blouse” in the constituency.

“I started my campaign from October last year, wherever we went to all the people said Hopeson has won the election. This guy was able to pay GH¢50 to constituents to vote against me… you have no idea of what he did,” Mr. Adorye revealed in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.com on Neat FM.



He further accused Solomon Appiah of using his ethnic background to make him unpopular ahead of the elections which came off on Monday, December 7, 2020.



“He went to the ghettos and gave them GH50 and bags of rice and instructed them to vote against me, Hopeson Adorye. He also used my tribe against me, he told the people not to allow an Ewe rule over Ga’s,” he added.