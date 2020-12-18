Kpone-Katamanso NPP maidens descend on ‘ignorant and unpatriotic’ MCE

The impasse between some aggrieved New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency in the Greater-Accra Region and the Municipal Chief Executive, Solomon Tetteh Appiah does not appear like ending anytime soon.

A female loyal group, the Kpone-Katamanso NPP Maidens has joined the fray with calls on the general public to ignore pronouncements of the MCE on certain media platforms which they argue could only be coming from an ignorant and unpatriotic mind.



Solomon Tetteh Appiah is alleged to have spewed “blatant, unjustifiable and absolute lies” against the party’s Parliamentary Candidate, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye on an Accra-based radio station, regarding his campaign in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



The group in a press conference at the party’s constituency office in Kpone on Thursday addressed by its Secretary, Miss Theodosia Appiah, accused the Assembly Chief of disloyalty and scheming against the fortunes of the party and its PC, Hopeson Adorye.



“Once again, Solomon Appiah proved to all that he’s not enthusiastically supporting the elephant agenda. He made two fallacious statements, that Hopeson Adorye did not campaign with the indigenes of Kpone-Katamanso and opted for a funfair campaign strategy,” the group charged.



But responding to the comments, the group entreated all and sundry to ignore the “unmeritorious and disparaging statements from the person who is gainfully employed due to the sweat of others.”

Dismissing the assertions of the Akufo-Addo appointee, the maidens identified people who partook in Mr. Adorye’s campaign as party loyalists from Kpone-Katamanso such as the Maidens and Alpha Patriots who double as polling station executives from the constituency, adding that this amply demonstrated Mr. Appiah’s ignorance of party activities in the constituency.



“This shows how naïve and uninformed you are. Indeed this has exposed your state of ignorance and we are not surprised you have embarrassed and put yourself for public ridicule for not involving yourself in the campaign.”



Also dismissing the Assembly Chief’s claim that the Parliamentary Candidate embarked on a funfair campaign strategy, the ladies’ group noted that the party adopted the ‘door-to-door’ campaign mode as an effective campaign strategy.



Reiterating earlier calls for the dismissal of the MCE, the ladies said the action must be taken immediately to forestall any adverse effects of the MCE’s actions on the party’s fortunes in future campaigns.



“We are by this statement adding to the voices of all other well-meaning patriots of this constituency that Solomon Appiah must be sacked immediately for this diabolical and sinister agenda since it has the magnitude to derail our progress going into future elections in the constituency.”

The MCE was also accused of attempting to influence some members of the maidens to join him to campaign against Mr. Adorye and the NPP at Kpone-Katamanso, adding that his attitude was the “ominous act to undermine the PC and his party.”



The embattled MCE was further blamed for recruiting some 200 youth on the blind side of the constituency party executives to work against the interest of the party.



“As if that was not enough, Solomon Appiah recruited almost 200 youth without the knowledge of the constituency and the PC to work against the interest of the party and these guys perpetuated these acts with wickedness by sharing monies and preaching skirt and blouse,” the aggrieved NPP loyal ladies stated.



They, however, warned that they would stage a demonstration against the MCE next week and called on the appointing authorities to as a matter of urgency relieve Mr. Appiah of his position.

