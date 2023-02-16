0
Menu
News

Kpone: Two friends drown on Valentine’s Day at Laloi Beach

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 15 At 9.11.50 AM.jpeg The two victims

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

Two teenagers who went to the Kpone Laloi beach on Valentine’s Day to have fun got drowned in the sea.

The two lifeless bodies were recovered just this morning by a team of police officers and firefighters at the scene of the incident.

According to reports, one of them who attempted to save the other who was drowning also got drowned.

More details to follow…

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
The former Catholic priest who is now married in the Anglican Church
Related Articles: