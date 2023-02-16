Kpone: Two friends drown on Valentine’s Day at Laloi Beach

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com
Two teenagers who went to the Kpone Laloi beach on Valentine’s Day to have fun got drowned in the sea.
The two lifeless bodies were recovered just this morning by a team of police officers and firefighters at the scene of the incident.
According to reports, one of them who attempted to save the other who was drowning also got drowned.
More details to follow…
