Krowor NPP Primary: Ing. Odai Laryea beats fmr Minister for Fisheries Afoley Quaye

Former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye

The former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye has lost her bid to retain the Krowor parliamentary slot for the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 election.

Mrs Quaye, who had the slot in 2020 has now been dethroned by Ing. Emmanuel Odai Laryea, a Civil Engineer, who equally contested the primaries in 2020 but lost to Mrs Quaye by three votes.



At the end of the fiercely contested race on December 4, 2023, Ing. Odai Laryea polled 747 votes against the former Minister who managed 373 votes out of the 1, 120 votes cast.



Both candidates contested the primaries for the first time in 2020 but Mrs Quaye clinched the slot, but lost the December 7, 2020 polls to the NDC’s Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.



This means that, Ing. Odai Laryea will now lead the Krowor NPP for the 2024 elections to face incumbent National Democratic Congress’ Dr.Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.



Both the NPP and NDC have shared the Krowor constituency seat since 1992.



The NDC has now won the seat four times (1996, 2008, 2012, 2020) while the NPP had laid claim to the seat three times (2000, 2004, 2016).

Details of Primaries



1. Ing. Emmanuel Laryea Odai -747



2. Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye -373



3. Rejected 3



4. Total valid votes cast -1120



5. Total votes cast – 123