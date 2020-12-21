Krowor NPP executives feud with Fisheries Minister after defeat

Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

There is simmering tension at the Krowor Constituency post the December 7, polls elections as the defeated Member of Parliament and NPP executives trade accusations.

On Friday, followers of Mrs. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, who lost the December 7 parliamentary election to the National Democratic Congress’ Agnes Naa Momo Lartey held a press conference to accuse the Constituency Chairman Joseph Ata Gyimah and other executives for her defeat.



However, in a counter-press conference at the Krowor New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) office, the Krowor NPP Electoral Area and Polling Station Coordinators defended the Chairman and said the MP caused her own defeat.



The polling station officers said some of the members are being attacked and assaulted for no just cause. They have warned any form of attack will not be entertained.

Following the NPP's defeat at the Krowor Constituency both in the parliamentary and presidential elections, the defeated MP and the party executives have been at each others throat.



Mrs Quaye who lost the December 7 elections polled over 32,000 while the NDC Candidate Agnes Naa Momo Lartey won the seat after garnering over 41, 000 votes.