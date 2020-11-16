Kufuor not worried Rawlings didn’t make peace with him before dying - Aide

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor with J.J Rawlings

An aide to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Dr. Kwabena Osei Adubofuor has revealed that the ex-Leader is not bothered that late ex-President J.J Rawlings did not make peace pipe with him before his death.

According to him, his boss(ex-President Kufour) can not be blamed for the frosty relationship that existed between him and Mr Rawlings.



It is public knowledge that the late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings after exiting power in January 2001 was antagonistic towards his successor ex-President Kufour.



Mr. Rawlings on many occasions during public gatherings used unpalatable words to describe and run down Mr Kufour.



But speaking in an interview on ‘Wonsom‘ on Kasapa 102.5FM, Dr. Kwabena Osei Adubofuor disclosed that ex-President Kufour has been greatly disturbed by the shocking and sudden death of ex-President Rawlings.

He stated that the relationship between late Mr. Rawlings and Mr. Kufuor improved in the past few years although the two could not be said to be friends.



“There’s been a marked improvement in the relationship between the two ex-President since the NPP assumed power in 2017. We don’t hear Mr Rawlings making baseless accusations against Mr Kufour and calling him names as he used to do. We all know the good relationship that existed between current President Akufo Addo and Mr Rawlings in the past few years. I’m sure that is responsible for the improved relationship between Mr Rawlings and Kufour. There was no more bad blood between the two, the relationship was cordial before Mr. Rawlings death.



“The bad blood between the two was no fault of Mr Kufuor, he did what he could to ensure that the relationship between them would be cordial and so he’s not pained that they were not the best of friends before Mr Rawlings death,” Dr. Kwabena Osei Adubofuor stated.