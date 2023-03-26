Kuma-Aboagye charges student nurses to be law abiding

File photo: Sturdent nurses

Source: GNA

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General, of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has advised student nurses to take their training seriously and be law abiding to achieve their aim of becoming professional nurses.

“I wish to urge you to take your training seriously, study hard and be responsible and law-abiding students so that you can achieve your aim. Anything short of this could result in you being removed from the college.”



Dr Kuma-Aboagye said this at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College 37 Military Hospital 2023 Matriculation ceremony held in Accra on the theme: “Quality Nursing and Midwifery Education: The bedrock of effective and efficient healthcare delivery.”



Out of 1060 applicants, 273 were admitted to be trained as nurses and midwives for the year 2023.



The Director General told the students they were joining the college when it aspired to upgrade to a degree-awarding institution.



“This means that extremely hard academic standards are expected of you. Failure therefore should not be your portion.”

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the theme for the occasion was apt during the current health challenges confronting the world and Ghana.



He said since the year 2019, the world had grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the same had had an impact on economies and the health sectors, adding, in all that nurses and midwives have always been at the forefront of ensuring the provision of the requisite health care to the sick.



“This, therefore, calls for the training of an all-rounded midwife who is able to live up to the demands of the environment,” he added.



According to the Director General, the training of quality nurses and midwives required well-trained tutors with the requisite qualification, well-equipped labs, and adequate infrastructure such as teaching and learning materials, robust internet connectivity to facilitate research.



“The above-mentioned things are not an end to themselves. If you, students do not apply yourselves… I, therefore, urge you to show maximum interest in the clinical areas to ensure that you fully benefit from the training your tutors will give to you.”

He said the task ahead of the matriculants could be challenging but “with consistency and dedication, I believe you can weather the storm.”



Dr Kuma- Aboagye commended staff of the college for their sacrifices in training quality health professionals despite the myriad challenges confronting the college.



Brigadier General Michael Kwadwo Opoku, Director General, Human Resource, Ghana Armed Forces, urged the matriculants to let their dreams aspire them to be more disciplined as they study to become professionals.



“Continue to burn the midnight candle, go the extra mile and don’t be a standard student,” Brigadier General Opoku stressed.



Major Bright A. Addae, Acting Principal, Nursing and Midwifery Training College, 37 Military Hospital, expressed joy that the college Skills lab had been fully furnished with medical equipment.

“Out of 258 students presented for the 2021/2022 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Final Terminal Examination, both Registered General Nursing and Registered Midwifery candidates had 100 per cent with distinctions.



“Registered General Nursing Candidates had 14 distinctions and Registered Midwifery candidates also had seven distinctions.”



Major Addae said the college had also built a Server room which stored academic and other important data.



He appealed to the Board of Governors and Director General of the Ghana Armed Forces to assist the college build a modern lecture hall and secure a bus that could transport students in and out of school as well facilitate educational and co-curricular trips.



Major Addae said the college lacked hotel facilities and appealed to the Board of Directors of the college and the Ghana Armed Force Medical Services to facilitate the sod cutting of the proposed hostel for the college.

Ms Ruth Attobrah, a matriculant, said their admission into the college would not only provide them with professional training but they would acquire leadership and critical thinking skills.



On behalf of her colleagues, Ms Attobrah pledged to be law abiding and disciplined and make a difference while they pursue their professional studies.



“We hope that upon completion of our course, we will serve humanity with dedication and humility,” she added.



Mrs Maurin Efua Odai, Senior Assistant Registrar, KNUST took the matriculants through the administration of oath.