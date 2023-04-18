Kumasi Central Police disconnected from national grid over power theft - ECG boss confirms

File photo

Kumasi Central Police command has been cited by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for engaging in illegal connection and as a result, has been disconnected from the national grid.

The Managing Director of ECG Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama confirmed the theft and revealed that it was done through some illegal connection during monitoring by some staff of the company.



“It is true, we noticed an illegal connection at the police command but we are going to have a discussion with the police to make sure we correct those issues. My staff saw some illegal connection there”. Mr. Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama Managing Director of ECG has said.



This power theft by the Kumasi Central Police Station was made known when the Electricity Company of Ghana visited the station for checks on illegal connections and also to retrieve money owed by their customers.



The Electricity Company of Ghana almost a month ago announced that it will on Monday, March 20 embark on a massive disconnection exercise in a bid to mobilize revenue.



According to the Managing Director, Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama Esq., the company owed over GH¢5 billion from the month of September 2022 to February 2023.

So far, ECG says it has collected more than GHC 2 billion of the total amount.



However, speaking on Kumasi-based Sompa FM, Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama revealed that, the Ghana Police Service has also registered their name on the list of customers who are engaged in power theft or illegal connection.



Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama further revealed that to stop power theft by the Ghana Police Service, they are going to provide them with a bulk metering system.



“We will also make sure their metering will be like that of the Ghana Armed Forces. Now all that happens at the Ghana Armed Forces is none of our business because we have given them a bulk meter.



"Now all that we demand is the bulk amount we have gone into agreement with them. I think it is time we do the same for the Ghana Police.” Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama told Sompa FM.