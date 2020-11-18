Kumasi Metro NCCE re-launches Inter-Party Dialogue Committee

Josephine Nkrumah, chairperson of the NCCE

The Kumasi Metropolitan Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has reactivated its Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) to foster peaceful elections.

The Committee will be responsible for providing effective platforms for key stakeholders to engage with political parties and also put in strategies aimed at achieving free, fair, and peaceful elections in the upcoming December 2020.



It shall among other functions, work closely with the National Peace Council and other interested parties in the peacebuilding process as well as monitoring and reporting cases of breach of rules and regulations relating to the conduct of elections and maintenance of public order.



The IPDC comprises representatives of the various political parties, security agencies, the Electoral Commission, Christian and Muslim leaders, traditional leaders, NCCE, the media, and other identifiable youth groups.



It is chaired by Nana Owusu Dwomoh, Otumfuo Suada Kyeamehene.



Mr Raphael Arthur Wilson, Ashanti Regional Director of NCCE, advised the Committee members to respect others views and shun all political attachments in the discharge of their duties.

He asked them to rally for peace before, during, and after the general polls.



He spoke of the repercussions of violence during elections, citing Rwanda as one of the countries that suffered the mishaps of elections and called for peace among all parties.



Mr. Kwabena Abayie, Assistant NCCE Director for Kumasi Metro, said there was the need to deepen and consolidate democratic tenets and credentials which was why the formation of IPDC was necessary.



He said there had been recorded incidence of violence, conflicts, and tensions by some groups in Ghana’s past elections, he explained, adding that, we do not have to be complacent, but put rigorous structures in place to forestall these mishaps.



Nana Owusu Dwomoh pledged to lead the Committee to effectively preach peace to the targeted audience.