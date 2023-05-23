Kumawu By-elections: We have more developments than the NPP - Magoo

NDC Communication Team Member, Margaret Ansei (Magoo)

A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Magaret Ansei, also known in political circles as Magoo, has said the NDC during their time in office brought more development to Kumawu than the current government.

Her comments were in response to Hellen Darke of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who claimed that the NDC did nothing for the people of Kumawu such that they are campaigning for votes in the upcoming by-election.



She was speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana and was monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to her, the magnitude of projects and development that the NDC brought to the people of Kumawu is nothing compared to what NPP have done since they have been in power.



“The paramount chief of Kumawu, Berimah Safo Tweneboah Koduah, land no other political party has brought development to his land than the NDC. It is the NDC that did these link roads; Kumawu to Agogo road, Kwaman, Drobonso.



There was no link road to Drobonso, it was the NDC government that did it under President Mahama. We build the district education office for the people of Kumawu, the NDC built the Police station for the people of Kumawu.

"It was the NDC that built 8 CHPS compound for the people of Kumawu, it was the NDC that built the Kumawu district hospital about 120-bed capacity with 10-unit bungalows for the staff. We left the Kumawu district hospital at a 70% completion, today, ask the state of the Kumawu district hospital, it’s deteriorated,” she said.



The parliamentary by-election in the Kumawu constituency is underway to elect a Member of Parliament following the demise of Philip Basoah.



The seat is keenly contested between the NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim and NDC’s Kwasi Amankwaa with two independents candidates who bear the same name, Kwaku Duah.







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







NW/OGB