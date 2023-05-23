15
Menu
News

Kumawu by-election: Ablakwa spotted as a polling agent

FwzCgHvX0AErzhH.jfif Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Photos of the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has emerged where he is seen in electoral gears poised to serve as a polling agent for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kumawu by-election which is underway.

GhanaWeb cited this on the official Twitter handle of the North Tongu MP.

“A Proud Polling Agent for the Great NDC in today’s Kumawu by-election. For God and Country,” the tweet read.

It is not clear as to why he opted to represent his party as a polling agent, but it can be inferred that the MP is there to ensure a win for the NDC in the by-election.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



NW/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Related Articles: