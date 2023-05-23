Kumawu by-election: Ablakwa spotted as a polling agent

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Photos of the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has emerged where he is seen in electoral gears poised to serve as a polling agent for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kumawu by-election which is underway.
GhanaWeb cited this on the official Twitter handle of the North Tongu MP.
“A Proud Polling Agent for the Great NDC in today’s Kumawu by-election. For God and Country,” the tweet read.
It is not clear as to why he opted to represent his party as a polling agent, but it can be inferred that the MP is there to ensure a win for the NDC in the by-election.
Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb
To advertise with GhanaWeb
NW/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Why kneel to beg for votes if you’ve indeed performed? – Yammin asks Wontumi
- Schools in Kumawu closed down ahead of May 23 by-election
- Kumawu by-election: Five flash points identified; security beefed
- Kumawu by-election: No party is better than NPP – Konadu Apraku
- Kumawu by-election: Vote for a handsome candidate – Nana Addo
- Read all related articles