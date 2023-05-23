Kumawu by-election: Ablakwa spotted as a polling agent

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Photos of the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has emerged where he is seen in electoral gears poised to serve as a polling agent for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kumawu by-election which is underway.

GhanaWeb cited this on the official Twitter handle of the North Tongu MP.



“A Proud Polling Agent for the Great NDC in today’s Kumawu by-election. For God and Country,” the tweet read.



It is not clear as to why he opted to represent his party as a polling agent, but it can be inferred that the MP is there to ensure a win for the NDC in the by-election.







NW/OGB