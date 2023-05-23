Kumawu by-election: If that is your stronghold, why are you begging for votes? - Magoo asks NPP

NDC Communication Team Member, Margaret Ansei (Magoo)

A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Margaret Ansei, also known as Magoo has taken a swipe at the New Patriotic Party (NPP), describing them as hypocrites.

Her reaction was to a viral video of the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’, kneeling before a church congregation to solicit their vote in the by-election in Kumawu.



According to her, the NPP should not be begging for votes if they claim that the Kumawu constituency is their stronghold.



“Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional chairman, was kneeling in a Presbyterian church. I believe the pastor had a bible and this quotation is in the bible, Genesis 4:7, he should watch out. Why are you kneeling in your stronghold? Why are you kneeling to beg for votes in your stronghold? [wu ye papa nka wa’em ante; to wit if you do what is right, will you not be accepted?],” she asked.



Magoo also indicated that if the ruling party’s claims of having Kumawu as their stronghold were true, they should have concentrated developmental projects in the constituency.



“If you had done well, you constructed their road, treated their MP well and gave him some respect and resources to serve his people, finished their district hospital for them to take care of the sick, a community that has a medical doctor as a paramount chief and you cannot their hospital their your predecessor did up to 70% for them and today you are kneeling to beg them for what,” she continued.

To her, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) shouldn’t be begging if they believe they have served the constituency well.



“If it is something that you are so comfortable with, it is for you and nobody can take it away from you why are you begging,” she asked.



The National Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kumawu constituency has won the parliamentary seat from 2001 till date.







