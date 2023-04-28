Kumawu by-election: Independent candidate replies Wontumi on being sponsored by NDC

NPP flag | File photo

The independent parliamentary candidate who is contesting in the Kumawu by-election Mr Kwaku Duah has described claims by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that he is being sponsored by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a distraction and a way to derail people’s attention to talk about relevant issues in the area.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’ while addressing NPP members after a successful primary at Kumawu Besore, said: “As the regional Chairman leading the party into this by-election, I can confirm that as of now, the NDC candidate and the former NPP member who has rebelled against us to contest as an independent candidate sponsored by the NDC behind the scenes is now powerless and weak”.



But responding to this claim on Angel FM Kumasi in an interview, Mr Kwaku Duah rejected the claim describing it as a distraction, and a strategy to derail talks on the real issues of development that needs to be addressed in the Kumawu constituency.



According to him, he is contesting the seat to bring development to his constituency because he believes the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led government has failed his people.



He stated categorically that, he decided to contest after the youth in his constituency demanded he stands since he is their preferred candidate.

Mr Kwaku Duah also revealed that the leadership in the NPP has started calling to convince him to quit but insisted there is no way he is going to change his decision no matter what the party leadership will offer.



The Independent candidate also accused the current government of the NPP led by President Akufo-Addo of neglecting the constituency for far too long in terms of development.



Mr Kwaku Duah will face the NPP candidate Ernest Yaw Anim and the NDC’s Mr Kwasi Amankwah in the contest.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has slated Tuesday, May 23, 2023, as the date for the elections.