Kumawu by-election: Lack of commitment forced Akufo-Addo, Bawumia to visit Kumawu - Isaac Adongo

MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has taken a swipe at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicating that getting the president and the vice to Kumawu before the by-election demonstrate the government’s lack of commitment it’s voters.

This, he said on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana and was monitored by GhanaWeb.



After the burial and funeral rite of the late MP in the area, Philip Bosh, the NPP organised a huge campaign rally for parliamentary aspirant Ernest Yaw Anim, to solicit their support in the by-election.



But Isaac Adongo believes that the act rather proves the government’s struggles because it failed to deliver as it ought to.



“Kumawu traditionally should not be a contest of the magnitude that we are seeing today, this is not Akatsi North or Bolgatanga Central, this is Kumawu. And for the NPP to marshal the president and the vice to be in Kumawu speaks volumes of what has happened. It tells you that this is a government that is not very comfortable in his backyard," he said.



Bringing the vice president and the president to Kumawu ahead of the by-election, in his opinion, simply serves to highlight the party's divisions.



“And if things were as rosy, the President should only be sitting here with the vice president and waiting for the good news. Why all have of them descended there in Kumawu it tells of how much they have struggled to make the people happy,” he added.

The Kumawu Constituency seat is keenly contested by four candidates.



Ernest Yaw Anim of the NPP, Kwasi Amankewaa of the NDC and two independent candidates who both bear Kwaku Duah.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:











NW/OGB