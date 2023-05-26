Kumawu by-election: NPP bought votes with food, cloth, GH¢10 – GFM

NPP's Yaw Anim won the election beating the NDC's Kwasi Amankwaa

Dr. Abu. Sakara Foster, a co-founder of the Ghana First Movement, has expressed concerns about the Kumawu by-election, alleging that the ruling party attempted to buy votes.

According to the report, some voters were promised cash amounts if they could photograph their votes for elected MP, Ernest Ysw Anim.



He claimed that the cash amount ranged from Ghc10 to GH¢50 or more.



He went on to say that others were provided food, clothing, and other stuff in order for the NPP to win.



Dr. Foster stated that it was their expectation that Kwaku Duah would win, but he finished third when compared to his performance in 2020.



“Voters were promised money if they took mobile phone images of their completed ballot papers and later showed them to the NPP officials. The cash handouts ranged from 10-50 Ghana Cedis – perhaps more in some cases.

The week leading up to the elections was soaked in money sharing by the NPP across the towns and villages.



Other things shared were food (bowls of rice) and clothes.



There was no doubt that the money splashing before and especially on the day was a key contributor to Kwaku Duah’s defeat.”



Read the full statement below



KUMAWU BYE-ELECTIONS:

QUICK UPDATE



1. Three members of the GFC Board: Dr. Abu Sakara, Jacob Osei Yeboah, and Dr. John Kpikpi were present to support Kwaku Duah on Election Day.



2. Other officials from GFC/Like-Minded Group Central Leadership Group were Nii Ayi Opare and Kwabena Agyeman.



3. We lost the battle for the Kumawu Seat. Kwaku Duah whom we expected to win this seat easily was beaten to third place. This was a far cry from the 2020 General Elections where he placed a close second to the NPP Candidate.



4. The actual voting process on the day was well protected and ‘policed’ by hundreds of well-trained polling agents from our camp.

5. Vote Buying. Sadly this was very rampant. Many of our polling agents reported this.



9. We were saddened to see a man who had distinguished himself in his community, and who was invited by his own people to represent them because of all that he had done for them, to be let down by the same people when MONEY began to talk.



10. We do have big questions to discuss here. The corrupt government corrupts the people so the corrupt will continue to be elected so they can perpetrate more corruption! The good man who did not practice corruption loses so we do not get the good man taking power. This is not good for Ghana and a very sad moment for all who care about our nation Ghana.



11. We wish to thank all who contributed money that we sent to the KD Campaign. It was a great support for him and he appreciated the gifts immensely. God will restore all that you gave towards this great cause. We will be providing a statement of accounts soon.



12. We wish to thank many who gave their time and energy and skills towards helping the KD Campaign



