Kumawu by-election: NPP fixing roads for votes - NDC aspirant

16191434 Kwasi Amankwa, NDC aspirant for the bye-election

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr Kwasi Amankwa, has described as "insulting" the governing party's decision to construct some roads in the area due to the impending by-election.

Mr Amankwa, popularly called Tom-C, noted that had the MP on the ticket of the NPP not died to necessitate the by-election, the roads in the area would not have been fixed.

"Construction has started on the major roads in the Constituency with a few days to the by-election after the MP for the area died," Mr Philip Basoah observed.

Speaking in an interview with Class 91.3 FM's Elisha Adarkwah, the NDC aspirant said the constituents are discerning and "not stupid" to be deceived by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Also, Mr Amankwa expressed confidence that he will win the seat for the NDC and make the constituency better.

