Kumawu by-election: NPP headed for big win - 91% of polling stations tallied

NPP faithful at the final rally in Kumawu

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to retain the Kumawu Constituency seat in Parliament with provisional results coming out of the May 23 by-election.

According to Accra-based Joy News, with over 90% of polling stations counted, the NPP’s Ernest Anim is heading for victory.



The National Democratic Congress’ Akwasi Amankwaa is in a distant second with the main independent candidate Kwaku Duah coming in third.



Below are some provisional stats shared



Polling stations tallied and declared: 68 out of 75



NPP = 13,901

NDC = 3,303



Independent candidate = 2,283



Independent candidate = 60



The Kumawu by-election



Voters went to the polls to elect a new Member of Parliament to replace the late Philip Atta Basoah, who died on 27th March this year while still serving his 3rd consecutive term.

The NPP fielded Ernest Yaw Anim, whiles Kwasi Amankwaa was the NDC candidate. The other two aspirants are independent candidates with the same name, Kwaku Duah.



Kumawu prior to today was a beehive of political activity with big wigs from the NDC and NPP holding rallies in the constituency to canvass for votes for the vacant seat.



More to follow soon….