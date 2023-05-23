0
Menu
News

Kumawu by-election: NPP headed for big win - 91% of polling stations tallied

Npp Kumawu Rally NPP faithful at the final rally in Kumawu

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to retain the Kumawu Constituency seat in Parliament with provisional results coming out of the May 23 by-election.

According to Accra-based Joy News, with over 90% of polling stations counted, the NPP’s Ernest Anim is heading for victory.

The National Democratic Congress’ Akwasi Amankwaa is in a distant second with the main independent candidate Kwaku Duah coming in third.

Below are some provisional stats shared

Polling stations tallied and declared: 68 out of 75

NPP = 13,901

NDC = 3,303

Independent candidate = 2,283

Independent candidate = 60

The Kumawu by-election

Voters went to the polls to elect a new Member of Parliament to replace the late Philip Atta Basoah, who died on 27th March this year while still serving his 3rd consecutive term.

The NPP fielded Ernest Yaw Anim, whiles Kwasi Amankwaa was the NDC candidate. The other two aspirants are independent candidates with the same name, Kwaku Duah.

Kumawu prior to today was a beehive of political activity with big wigs from the NDC and NPP holding rallies in the constituency to canvass for votes for the vacant seat.

More to follow soon….

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Related Articles: