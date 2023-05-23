Kumawu by-election: Two cups for a vote, debasing our politics – Isaac Adongo

MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has raised concerns over attempts of vote buying in the ongoing by-elections in Kumawu.

The MP, Isaac Adongo was speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana and was monitored by GhanaWeb following videos making rounds on social media which have captured people in NPP branded paraphernalia, sharing what is believed to be grains of rice and gari, monies, among others.



According to him, the sharing of cups of sugar to electorates ahead of the election undermines the values of democracy hence the need for the NPP to do the needful rather than engaging in vote buying.



These acts, according to the MP, are debasing politics and reducing the dignity of the electorates in Kumawu.



“That is the policy you [reference to the NPP] play, two cups for a vote, that is debasing our politics and reducing the electorate to people who will just go to and treat with the level of disrespect. If the person needs livelihood, find a better way to give livelihood not two cups of rice and some Maggi and in some instances, they bring ‘amane’ go come and give to people.



This type of politics, he added, must stop.

After the presidential and parliamentary elections of the NDC, there were concerns of vote buying which the officials of the NDC denied the allegations. Days after, the NPP is also being accused of giving goodies and merchandise to get people to vote for their candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim in the by-election.



NW/WA