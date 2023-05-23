Kumawu by-election: Vote for a handsome candidate – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has rallied constituents in Kumawu to go all out on Tuesday 23rd May 2023 and vote massively for “handsome” NPP parliamentary candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim.

According to him, the party’s candidate is the perfect replacement for the late MP, Philip Basoah who died in March 2023 and was buried over the weekend.



Speaking at a mammoth rally in Kumawu, the president encouraged voters in the constituency to retain the seat for the NPP.



“The replacement for Philip Basoah is handsome, humble, and kind-hearted and is ready to serve you. He has united all members of the party in this constituency. Ernest Yaw Anim deserves to do the job. Vote for a handsome candidate, he’s number one on the ballot paper, place your thumb on where you see him, we don’t want any deceptive candidate.”

Top political party bigwigs from the governing NPP and the largest opposition NDC have stormed Kumawu in a bid to ensure their respective candidates win the seat.



Two independent candidates in the race have also vowed to cause an upset.