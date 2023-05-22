Kumawu by-elections: Watch Bawumia charge NPP supporters with Shatta Wale's 'kakai'

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the NPP rally in Kumawu on Saturday

The parliamentary by-elections for the Kumawu Constitution is set for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Leading figures in the two largest political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and NPP including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama, besieged Kumawu to rally support for their party's candidate.



Dr Bawumia charged the atmosphere at a rally held at Kumawu on Saturday, May 29, 2022, to rally support for the candidate of the NPP.



Before addressing the rally, Bawumia led the crowd to jam to Kwame Yogot’s ‘Biibi Besi’ and Shatta Wale's 'Kakai'.



The vice president, in a video sight by GhanaWeb, can be seen exhibiting his dancing skill as he and the crowd of NPP supporters were singing, “Hai hai hai hai Shatta Wale I come like kakai. Hai hai hai hai Shatta Wale come like kakai”.



Background:



Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin declared the Kumawu Constituency seat vacant following the demise of the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Philip Basoah.

Speaking on the floor of the House on March 31, 2023, the Speaker said “… we formally communicated to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of this unfortunate demise of our colleague which has led to the occurrence of a vacancy in the House.”



The official communication was sent to the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) on March 31 by the clerk of parliament in accordance to Section 3 of the Republic of Ghana Amendment Act 1996 ACT 52.



The EC subsequently set Tuesday, May 23, 2023, as the date for the primaries.



The by-election will be contested by NPP’s Ernest Yam Anim and NDC’s Akwasi Amankwaa and two independent candidates who have the same name, Kwaku Duah.



Watch the incident in the video below:





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:















IB/WA