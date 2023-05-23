Kumawu is traditional seat for NPP but we must not be complacent – Collins Amankwaa

Collins Owusu Amankwaa, Campaign team member for Alan Kyerematen

Collins Owusu Amankwaa, a campaign team member for Alan Kyerematen, says that while the Kumawu seat is a traditional seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party must not be complacent.

The former lawmaker says the party must put all measures in place to ensure that they retain the seat.



He said it was for this reason that several senior party officials, including Alan Kyerematen, joined the President and his Vice to campaign for the party’s candidate in the May 23, 2023, by-election.



”Kumawu is a traditional NPP stronghold. But we must not become complacent. I believe the party will keep the seat. However, as a party, we must not become complacent, as this could lead to serious problems.



"That is why Alan had campaigned alongside the President, his Vice, and other senior members of the party. Alan is well-known in Kumawu and has a large following there. He has really campaigned for the NPP’s candidate, and we are confident that we will win tomorrow.”

He bemoaned that “one of the independent candidates, Kwaku Duah, who was a member of the NPP is contesting, and his presence in the election caused some inconveniences, and he managed to use propaganda to convince people to vote against the NPP.”



That was why the party needed to step up its campaign to ensure we won the election. It isn’t over until it is. It is a traditional seat, but if we do not secure everything required for victory, we may be caught off guard.”



He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.