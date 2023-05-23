0
Menu
News

Kumawu is traditional seat for NPP but we must not be complacent – Collins Amankwaa

Collins Owusu Amankwaah Collins Owusu Amankwaa, Campaign team member for Alan Kyerematen

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Collins Owusu Amankwaa, a campaign team member for Alan Kyerematen, says that while the Kumawu seat is a traditional seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party must not be complacent.

The former lawmaker says the party must put all measures in place to ensure that they retain the seat.

He said it was for this reason that several senior party officials, including Alan Kyerematen, joined the President and his Vice to campaign for the party’s candidate in the May 23, 2023, by-election.

”Kumawu is a traditional NPP stronghold. But we must not become complacent. I believe the party will keep the seat. However, as a party, we must not become complacent, as this could lead to serious problems.

"That is why Alan had campaigned alongside the President, his Vice, and other senior members of the party. Alan is well-known in Kumawu and has a large following there. He has really campaigned for the NPP’s candidate, and we are confident that we will win tomorrow.”

He bemoaned that “one of the independent candidates, Kwaku Duah, who was a member of the NPP is contesting, and his presence in the election caused some inconveniences, and he managed to use propaganda to convince people to vote against the NPP.”

That was why the party needed to step up its campaign to ensure we won the election. It isn’t over until it is. It is a traditional seat, but if we do not secure everything required for victory, we may be caught off guard.”

He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Related Articles: