Kumawu results: We’ve 9 branch executives but we got 3 or 4 votes at some polling stations, why? – Dafeamekpor

Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor MP South Dayi.png Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has lamented about the outcome of the Kumawu parliamentary by-elections.

According to him, the results from some of the polling stations suggest that some of the branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not even vote for the candidate of the party.

In a tweet shared on Tuesday, the MP added that the NDC must re-audit its register and look at the people it chooses as grassroots leaders.

“The Kumawu results have poured in quick & fast. I was part of the Ashanti Reg Reorganization Project in 2022 but these Kumawu votes show we’ve to re-Audit our Register & Branch Executives.

“We’ve 9 Executives but has 3 & 4 Votes in some branches so where are our 9 NDC Executives?” parts of the MPs tweet said.

Early results from Kumawu indicated that the candidate of the New Patriotic Party is leading by a huge margin.

