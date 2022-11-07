Kwabena Agyepong talks sabotage in NPP

A former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong has said his suspension and removal from office in 2015 was part of a grand scheme to thwart his political career.

Although he would not mention any names, the politician said there was no evidence to back the accusations against him, stressing that his personality was what frightened his accusers.



“Everybody knows what I stand for, the kind of person I am. I’m frontal and truthful; I don’t like tricks. So, I think some people felt I had too much of a strong personality,” he said on The Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb.



“It was all orchestrated to destroy my political career.”



Kwabena Agyepong was suspended indefinitely in 2015 with the party’s former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe for misconduct.



Mr. Agyepong was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution, which requires members to uphold the party’s decisions. He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC.”

His suspension was lifted in 2021.



In his interview on The Delay Show, Agyepong insisted he did no wrong.



“They first suspended Chairman Afoko and I opposed it. What did he do? To remove a chairman, he must do something very grave, something serious. They put together the National Executive Committee which was not convened by the chairman,” said Agyepong.



Mr. Agyepong recalled how some staunch members of the party attempted to ambush him during the national delegates congress held in Tamale in 2014. According to him, plans by some persons to ensure he lost the election failed, making these persons team up with the aim of frustrating the elected executives at the time.



“I was involved in an accident at Nsawam on my way to Tamale. I sustained injuries, my arm broke. I was at 37 Military Hospital receiving treatment when my campaign manager called me to come because some elders who even visited me at the hospital were spreading falsehood that I’m paralyzed as a result of the accident which means I cannot effectively function as a General Secretary so people shouldn’t vote for me,” he narrated.

“In the morning, I pleaded with the doctor. He gave me an injection and I headed to Tamale. When I got there, I waved at the crowd and returned to Accra. At 2 AM, I received a phone call that I’d won massively.



“While at the hospital, I heard some people had met and swore to make things difficult for us as executives. I thought it was a joke but later events were to vindicate the fact that there was really a plan to make it impossible for us to work,” Agyepong added.



The civil engineer wants to lead his party to ‘break the eight’ and is sure he is the best candidate. According to him, “it is time for a new dawn, a new dimension, and a new direction” and his track records are profound.







