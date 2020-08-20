Regional News

Kwadaso MP donates office equipment to Kwadaso Municipal Education Directorate



Dr.Samuel Kwadwo Nuamah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso Constituency in Ashanti Region has donated office equipment to the newly established Municipal education directorate to enhance work and increase productivity and efficiency.

The kind hearted legislator donated these equipment ; laptops(2), Desktops Computers (3), Printer Machines(2), Cabinet (1), Safe(1), Tables and Chairs.



At a brief ceremony to hand over the procured items to the educational Directorate, he said these donations were in response to calls made to him by the Director of education on the needs at the municipal education office which is impeding their efficiency.



He further added that, his commitment and that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is to aid the development of education in the municipality and assured the directorate that there would be more of such donations as he is noted for doing such kind gestures.

Receiving the office items on behalf of the Directorate was the Municipal Education Director, Mrs Grace Ofosu Boateng who said " I can't find words to thank and appreciate Hon Dr. S. K Nuamah for his kindness towards us. You've lifted this huge burden on our heads with this donations because it has been our die hard need and we didn't know how to get over this menace, but you've come to our aid once more and on timely too. God bless you so much".



According to the Education Director, they couldn't hide their joy and appreciation for the donations.

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

