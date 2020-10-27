Kwadaso supporters advised to garner more support for the NPP

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has called on NPP supporters in the Kwadaso Constituency to come together and rally behind the Parliamentary Candidate to garner more votes in the December elections.

He said Kwadaso is one of the party’s strongholds and as such there is the need for the supporters and sympathizers to continue to work together to retain that image in the 2020 elections.



Addressing party supporters of the constituency after a health walk, Dr. Akoto, who was a former MP for the area, pointed out that party members need to focus on the virtues of unity and strength.



He said the Parliamentary Candidate for the area, needs the maximum support of the party to win the seat.

Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, said Ghanaians need the NPP government to continue the country’s transformation agenda and the various social intervention programmes.



He also urged the youth to work together to ensure a resounding victory for the party.