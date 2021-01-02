Kwadaso taxi drivers to honour MP-elect with football gala

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, MP-elect for Kwadaso Constituency

Taxi drivers in the Kwadaso municipality on new-year day organized a football gala in honour of the Member of Parliament (MP) elect for the area, Dr Kingsley Nyarko.

The taxi drivers, organized under the Association of the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly Taxi Branches, said the purpose of the football gala was to honour and appreciate the MP-elect for his efforts, victory and unprecedented achievement, which had positioned the constituency on the highest pedestal.



Dr Kingsley Nyarko secured a landslide victory of 87 per cent in the 2020 parliamentary elections, which had made the constituency one of the best in terms of electoral performance.



The MP-elect, who was elated by the action of the taxi drivers, pledged his support to the football gala on each new-year day.

Dr Nyarko pointed out that the gala would bring the people together to share ideas and build consensus, peace and friendship among natives in the various communities in the municipality.



The gala took place at the Nyankyerenease school park.