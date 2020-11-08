Kwaku Bonsam heats up Offinso North contest

The bridge is being constructed over the Akomadan river

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, is a renowned fetish priest from Afrancho, a town in the Offinso North constituency of the Ashanti region.



He is in the December 7 parliamentary race to become the independent Member of Parliament (MP) for the above-mentioned constituency.



The dreaded traditional worshipper is seeking to dethrone the Incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP Hon Collins Ntim, who doubles as a deputy minister of local government and rural development.



With exactly 30 days more to the epic polls, campaign machinations in the constituency have risen to a high level.



Nana Kwaku Bonsam appears to have succeeded in wooing electorates to his course with a self-sponsored bridge construction at Akomadan Zongo.

The construction of the bridge has been lying in the books for the past 18 years but nothing concrete has been done about it.



When constructed, the bridge will connect and give easy access to inhabitants of the Zongo area to Akomadan township, capital of the district.



The bridge which is estimated to cost several millions of cedis is being constructed over the Akomadan river.



Began about a month ago, the bridge is expected to be completed before the end of the year.



People in the constituency, especially those in the construction area, have expressed delight about the project.

They said the project when complete will ease movement from their area to the Akomadan township and other areas within the district.



Alhassan Moro, a community leader told GhanaWeb that they have been made to endure the pain of struggling to access health care from the premier hospital in the district for several years.



He noted that the hospital is located on the other side of their jurisdiction, so any time the Akomadan river overflows, they struggle to get to the health facility.



The community leader, therefore, indicated that the intervention by Nana Kwaku Bonsam, was a huge sigh of relief for the residents.



Alhassan Moro stated that they will repay the traditional ruler with their votes on December 7.

"He's not yet the MP but look at what he's doing for us with his own money, I can assure him that he will have our votes on December 7" he promised.



The community leader disclosed that they have made several appeals to the MP for the area and the District Chief Executive (DCE) to come to their aid but none was heeded to.



The 'Kofi oo Kofi' worshipper, told GhanaWeb that he was touched by the poor plight of the dwellers, hence the intervention.



He said he was particularly touched when he heard that a young girl nearly died after falling into that portion of the river when she tried crossing over to the other side.



Though the project is capital intensive, the sensational fetish priest, promised to see to the final completion of the bridge to the utmost benefit of the people.

He, however, expressed disgust about the intimidation and frustration he is being subjected to by the MP and his cohorts.