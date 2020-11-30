Kwame Awuah-Darko donates motorbikes to 3 regions to support NDC campaign

Former BOST C.E.O, Kwame Awuah-Darko handing over the motorbikes to beneficiaries

With about a week to the general election, a former Chief Executive Officer of Tema Oil Refinery(TOR), Kwame Awuah-Darko has donated 300 brand new motorbikes to 33 constituencies in 3 regions to support the National Democratic Congress(NDC)'s campaign and operations.

The gesture is aimed at campaigning and reaching people at every nook and cranny of the country to capture power from the incumbent NPP government.



Aside from the motorbikes, Kwame Awuah-Darko also donated 1000 boxes of cutlasses, 1000 pickaxes, and 500 solar lamps to some farming communities and areas without electricity.



Handing over the motorbikes to beneficiaries, he stated:



"I decided to get these motorbikes for the party, so we can send a good message to Ghanaians in remote areas. These will come in more handy in those areas as we finalize preparations and also on election day mobilization.



For the past 6 months, I visited several constituencies in the Eastern, Volta, and Ashanti and realized that in some communities, the only means to get to the people is with the aid of a motorbike. And so I considered it appropriate to make provision of these 300 bikes to assist campaign and election operations," he added.



Mr. Awuah-Darko expressed optimism that the motorbikes will enable the campaign team reach more people.

"We’ve said before that we’re on a rescue mission and therefore everyone, young or old must be reached. I’m confident that once we reach out to them, together we can wrestle power from this government come December 7," he told party people gathered at a short ceremony.



In an acceptance message, the beneficiaries thanked Awuah-Darko for his kind gesture, noting that, it has arrived at the right time and promised to disburse it to get its conducive benefit.







"We want to assure you that we will convert our gratitude to votes and a convincing win for our Parliamentary Candidates and John Mahama, so you know that the motorbikes were put to good use, they said amid cheers," a beneficiary stated.



