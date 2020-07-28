General News

Kwamena Ahwoi reveals Rawlings' role in Nana Konadu's 2011 defeat

Professor Kwamena Ahwoi is a leading member of the National Democratic Congress

Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress has disclosed that former President Rawlings’ failure to engage the party’s bigwigs on Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings’ presidential ambitions should be blamed for her defeat.

In 2011, Nana Konadu vacated her position as NDC’s first vice chairperson to contest late president John Evan Atta Mills who had been their candidate since 2000.



It turned out to be a no contest as Mills won with over 96% of votes compared to Konadu’s 3.1%.



Professor Kwamena Ahwoi disclosed on Joy FM that the leadership of the party were kept in the dark over Konadu’s apparent interest in the party’s flagbearership.



He opined that had Rawlings consulted extensively on his wife’s interest, her performance at the polls would have been better.

“In a way, I think that it is because Jerry did not level with us as far as his wife’s interest was concerned that was why things took the direction we did. If we had discussed it, the matter would have been very clear, and the strategy may have been different.”



“Rawlings had never discussed with us the interest of his wife in the Presidency. There had always been rumours that Nana Konadu was interested but this is one issue he never discussed with us,” he stated.



Ahwoi also revealed that Rawlings’ remarks in the lead up to the party’s primaries in 2011, suggested that he was not enthused about Konadu’s move.



“The impression has somehow been created that he himself was not very keen on Nana Konadu assuming the leadership position”.

