Kwanyarko Nana Nkosuo Association NPP carries out a clean-up exercise

The Agona Kwanyarko branch of Nana Nkosuo Association of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has undertaken a five-hour clean-up exercise at Kwanyarko township.

They desilted chocked drains, swept the markets, lorry station, streets, gutters, open spaces and a refuse dump.



Addressing the members after the exercise,Mr. James Owusu Barns, former Parliamentary Candidate of Agona East Constituency of NPP,commended them for the interest shown and urged them to maintain the communal spirit to keep the area clean.



“You should let the Party’s victory in the December Election be your top most priority”, he advised, saying that the NPP was bigger than any individual person’s parochial interest and urged them to unite as one people with a common goal.



“Tolerate each other’s views and combine forces to propagate the achievements of the government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo within three and half years in governance”.



Mr Barns advised them to be mindful of their utterances, desist from politics of insults and personal attacks to attract more people into the party because numbers count in winning an election.

Mr Richard Inkoom, President of the branch applauded the members and others who participated in the exercise saying, clean environment was a shared responsibility and urged them to educate their family members to stop littering and dumping refuse at unauthorized areas.



Let us maintain the communal spirit to improve on sanitation in our localities for clean environment to avoid the outbreak of an epidemic.



Ms Janet Paintsil, Assembly Member for Odumasi electoral area said, rekindling communal spirit would supplement the Assembly’s at making the district one of the cleanest place in the Country.



She called on people living in the community to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, especially wearing the nose masks, keeping to social and physical distancing to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.

