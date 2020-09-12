General News

Kweku Baako endorses NDC manifesto promise on legal education

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has endorsed a proposition by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to undertake some substantive reforms in the country’s legal education.

Known for his fierce criticism of the opposition party, Mr Baako has admitted that the NDC’s promise is laudable and one he instinctively identifies with.



While contributing to a panel discussion on Good Morning Ghana he said “I’m inclined towards the latter…the NDC option. I’m instinctively inclined to endorse that…It’s true I’m inclined to that. This has been my position for a long time…”



Confirming the genuineness of Mr Baako’s endorsement of the NDC’s promise, Sammy Gyamfi, communications officer of the opposition party, who was also on the panel said Mr Baako has over the years supported the course to revolutionize the legal education.

Sammy Gyamfi added that “I must give him (Kweku Baako) that credit…when I was SRC president at the Ghana School of Law and we were involved in this struggle, he’s one of the people that really assisted us…”



NDC has promised amongst others in their manifesto that they will “review the Legal Profession Act in consultation with stakeholders, and establish a council for legal education and training, to accredit certified law faculties to run the Professional Law Course subject to the oversight supervision of the council”.



Kweku Baako Jnr has described this plan as a more progressive approach to solving issues in the country’s legal education.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.