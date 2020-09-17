Politics

Kweku Baako reveals Mahama's 'new lover'

Ex-President and NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama has once again used the word ''sakawa'' to qualify the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former President first used the word when he shared an article authored by Bolgatanga Central Parliamentarian, Isaac Adongo which described Akyem people as ''sakawa boys and grandpas''.



Mr. Mahama, speaking at the NDC Town Hall meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday, September, 15, once again called President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government's sod-cutting of projects as sakawa.



“If they come to your town to cut sod for a project ask them two questions, let them tell you if the project were captured under the 2020 budget or whether parliament has approved a loan for the project. If they’re unable to answer then it means the sod cutting is a scam, it’s because of the elections. It is sakawa or 419”, he said.



The word ''sakawa'' is commonly used to define people who's trade is to scam or engage in cyber fraud.



Although in this instance, the former President referred to the government's sod-cutting behaviour, his apparently consistent use of the word has aroused sentiments and one of the people who have been tickled by the Mr. Mahama's comment is seasoned journalist Abdul Kweku Baako.



Mr. Baako's interest in knowing why Mr. Mahama keeps came to bear while he was discussing the NDC Town Hall meeting on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' on Wednesday, September 16.

He had one answer for the mind-boggling question; why does Mahama keep using sakawa as his catchword?



Kweku Baako offered a simple answer saying "President Mahama has now fallen in love with the word 'sakawa'".



"He used it (sakawa) quite often in a very interesting way but he related it more to the ongoing sod-cutting and I think appealed to the Chiefs and people that when someone promises to cut sod, they should raise questions," he expounded.



Going by Kweku Baako's comment, it might therefore not be out of place to say sakawa is gradually becoming a political talk with Mr. Mahama being the originator.





