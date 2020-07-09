General News

Kweku Baako to write a book on J.J Rawlings

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings

Kweku Baako Jnr. has hinted he is compiling a book about his real life stories, particularly to give a proper historical account about the brutalities he suffered under Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings' watch.

The seasoned journalist, who is a colossus when it comes to Ghana's political history, made this known while responding to a recent comment by Mr. Rawlings regarding why he, Kwesi Pratt and others were thrown into jail.



Mr. Rawlings had reportedly said Mr. Baako and a host of others who were incarcerated were perceived as threats to the peace and stability of his government.



“Some of these so-called intellectuals don’t have it. They don’t seem to recognize saying this or that could provoke a situation and we’ll be starting all over again. So sometimes, I had to do what I had to do in order to contain and preempt that kind of situation'', Mr. Rawlings is quoted as saying in an interview with Kwaku Sakyi-Addo on Asaase Radio.



He also refuted claims his Military men tortured any person in prison, insisting ''nobody did any such thing and professional soldiers don’t do things like that actually''.

But, in a quick riposte on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Kweku Baako warned Mr. Rawlings to desist from peddling falsehoods.



"Please Mr. Rawlings, I have taken a very conscious decision that my focus on you will be reflected in a book that I am writing and that's all. He was no longer of any serious relevance and significance to contemporary Ghanaian politics as far as I'm concerned. He's done his and moved on," he said.



According to him, if Mr. Rawlings is going to have opportunities to address his brutalities "and he won't tell the truth and he won't show remorse, and he will peddle lies about people. Well, some of us, by the grace of God, are still alive".

