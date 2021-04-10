Kweku Bonsam slams ritualists engaged in ‘money doubling, pocket-no-dry’ scam

Nana Kweku Bonsam

Nana Kweku Bonsam, a leading spiritualist, has slammed ritualists who engage in activities such as “money doubling” and promise of infinite riches known as “pocket-no-dry.”

He described such persons as scammers and adviced the general public to desist from patronizing their services because what they claim to undertake was non-existent.



GhanaWeb monitored his submissions on Accra-based Joy FM’s Friday night news program, Ghana Connects, during which he addressed a wide range of issues relating to the role that ritualism plays in helping genuinely better the lot of people.



Within the context of using human sacrifice to undertake rituals, as happened in the case of the Kasoa ‘murder’ incident, Kweku Bonsam disclosed that he uses animals in the line of duty and will never ask anyone to kill another to get rich.



“I use animals; I use maybe chicken, guinea fowl, dove, cow, sheep to do it. I could never ask anyone to go and do something bad to another person to bring human blood or do anything of the sort.



“Even in my shrine, I do not do ‘double money’ or ‘pocket no dry.’ There is no double money or pocket no dry in this world. If any one says I will do double money or pocket no dry, note that there is no such thing in this world.”



Per his diagnosis, some television networks and social media platforms were complicit in promoting the illicit and deadly activities of these charlatans.

“… people are using it and showing it on the television and social media and they have some supporters like some media houses who advertise the services of such persons.



“I have a TV station but I can’t pay my monthly services because it is higher but those people who do the charm, double money and pocket no dry, they are always paying. We don’t have the money to pay because we are not engaged in scam,” he added.



A week ago, reports emerged from the Lamptey Mills area in Kasoa that two teenage boys had allegedly murdered an 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah after violently attacking him in an uncompleted building.



Police arrested the duo and have since processed them before the courts whiles the body of the deceased was also released to the family for burial last Wednesday.



According to police prosecutors, the main motive of the two accused was to use the victim for money rituals. The said priestess who reportedly demanded that they bring human parts for the sacrifice was also arrested during the week.



The incident has triggered a national debate on how society glorifies wealth on one hand and the role especially of the media in promoting the activities of spiritualists.