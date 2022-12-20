Kwesi Botchwey goes home December 22

Flyer of the funeral ceremony

Ghana’s longest-serving Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, who passed away last month, will be laid to rest in a private burial on Thursday, December 22.

The burial will be preceded by a burial service at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra on the same day.



The state event, which begins at 9 a.m., is expected to be attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ministers of state, former Presidents, members of the Diplomatic Corps and other dignitaries in politics, the economic community and academia as well as members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Prof Botchwey died on Saturday morning, November 19, 2022.



He was receiving medical treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra, where he passed on Saturday morning, according to family sources.

Prof Botchwey was the longest serving Finance Minister during the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) military government from 1982 to January 6, 1993.



He was appointed by the late President Jerry John Rawlings to assist in stabilising Ghana's collapsed economy from 1982 to 1993.



He continued as Finance Minister from January 7, 1993 when Ghana returned to democratic governance and served till 1995 before his then deputy, Kwame Peprah, took over from him.