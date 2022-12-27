Kwesi Pratt ‘clashes’ with Okudzeto Ablakwa over performance of NDC MPs in Parliament

Okudzeto Ablakwa and Kwesi Pratt

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt was least impressed by the views of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the performance of the minority caucus of the 8th Parliament.

The topic of how NDC MPs have faired since 2022 came up during a town hall meeting by Pan African TV on Saturday, December 24, 2022.



Kwesi Pratt and Ablakwa were panelists on the more than three-hour show that discussed major issues in the country.



Okudzeto Ablakwa whom the question was posed attempted to clarify what he contends to be an erroneous impression by the general public that the Minority MPs have been in bed with government and not done enough to protect the interest of Ghanaians.



Ablakwa posited that the narrative that the NDC MPs are not doing is enough is an orchestration of the New Patriotic Party to make the NDC MPs share blame for the mishaps of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Whiles admitting there have been times when he has had reasons to hold views divergent from that of the caucus, Ablakwa says the NDC MPs have generally been good.

He argued that with the NPP having a slim advantage in terms of the numbers, it will always be difficult for the NDC MPs to have their way as it will always come down to the numbers.



But Kwesi Pratt was not impressed by what he viewed to be an attempt by Okudzeto Ablakwa to hold brief for his colleagues.



Pratt protested that despite being disadvantaged by the numbers, the minority caucus has not done enough to prosecute the interest of Ghanaians.



Below is the brief banter



Pratt: When people say that NDC MPs can do better, it is true. They can do better than they are doing now. We are told that the first part of the budget is principles and policy, who said that you cannot shoot down principles and policies?

Okudzeto: You know better than that. We don’t have the numbers.



Pratt: You can always call for balloting after the voice vote but you didn’t.



Okudzeto: Because they were more than us. They accounted for their members.



Pratt: People who criticize NDC MPs may not necessarily vote for NPP but they want the good of the country and the NPP. I have been watching Parliament and in all honesty, If I’m to mention my top five MPs, I would mention Okudzeto Ablakwa. He’s done so well and his record is clear but Sammy be careful not to defend the indefensible, it will take away from your credit. Not all your colleagues are like you. You cannot criticize them in public but don’t defend them.



Okudzeto: I still think that it will be unfair to blame us especially when we do not have the numbers.