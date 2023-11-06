Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reacts to Ken getting more than his predicted 20% in Suame

Kennedy Agyapong (right) and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has reacted to Kennedy Agyapong’s performance in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu predicted prior to the primaries that Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, was not going to get even 15 percent of the total votes but would perform even worse in his constituency, Suame.



But Ken Agyapong got more than 35 percent of the total votes in the primaries and over 40 percent of the votes in the Suame Constituency.



In an interview with Joy Prime on November 4, 2023, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament for Suame, admitted that Ken had exceeded his expectations.



He added that the results of the primaries show that the NPP has more work to do in order to win the 2024 elections.



“I was thinking that we were going to rake in many more votes than we have had. All that means is that we need to work harder.

“… Ken garnering over 40 percent of the votes at Suame that is some good performance for him. I thought that he would not be able to get more than 20 percent, I was looking at worst-case scenario, 25 percent for him. But to have scaled 25 percent and gotten to 40 (percent), that is some performance,” he said.



He, however, indicated that Ken did this well in his constituency because it was one of the constituencies he targeted.



The MP added that the vice president getting less than 70 percent of votes in the primaries indicates that there is more work to be done.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP on Saturday in an election that saw close to 200,000 delegates vote to choose between four candidates.



The vice president polled 61.47% of the total votes, beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.

