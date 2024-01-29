L/Cpl Nyarko Obeng: Meet the police officer who was a valedictorian at the 2024 UG graduation

Lance Corporal Richmond Nyarko Obeng entered into the Ghana Police Service after his SHS in 2016

Lance Corporal Richmond Nyarko Obeng, a personnel of the Ghana Police Service, has won the admiration of many Ghanaians after he was adjudged the valedictorian at the second session of the 2024 Congregation of the University of Ghana (UG), over the weekend.

Lance Corporal Nyarko Obeng graduated with a First-Class Honours Degree in Administration (Accounting Major) with a Grade Point Average of 3.82 out of 4.0.



He is currently with the Financial Forensics Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department, having been recruited into the Ghana Police Service in 2016 after completing his secondary school education.



Nyarko Obeng, who passed out successfully in July 2017, was reportedly the second overall best recruit of the second batch of recruits at the National Police Training School, Tesano.



According to journalist Caleb Nii Boye, the 2024 UG valedictorian was also adjudged the overall best detective after a programme at the Detective Training Academy, Tesano in 2018.



“Richmond had his basic school education at Presby Basic School in Akyem Ankaase. He continued his Junior high education at the Christ Mediation International School in Atimatim-Edwenease.



"Subsequently, he proceeded to Adanwomase Senior High School to pursue General Science. He held various leadership roles during his senior high education including the position of Dining Hall Prefect and Secretary to the National Union of Presbyterian Students - Ghana popularly called NUPS-G,” the journalist wrote on Facebook.

Read a brief profile of Lance Corporal Richmond Nyarko Obeng as provided by UG below:



After his senior high education, he was recruited into the Ghana Police Service in 2016, passing out successfully in July 2017 as the second overall best recruit of the second batch of recruits at the National Police Training School, Tesano. Again, he was adjudged the overall best student/ detective of course three at the Detective Training Academy, Tesano in 2018. He is currently with the Financial Forensics Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department.



Richmond gained admission into the University of Ghana in 2019 to read Bachelor of Science in Administration at the School of Continuing and Distance Education. His dream is to become a Chartered Accountant and also pursue a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Richmond believes that his career as a police officer would position him to become a top-notch manager in the corporate world and make a difference in the business environment.







