LGBTQ+ Bill: Akufo-Addo has no option but to assent – NPP MP

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Andy Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North has stated that president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will sign the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill once Parliament transmits it to him.

Parliament on July 5 received and started debate on the Bill properly called: Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



Appiah-Kubi made the initial submission on the Bill when the debate kickstarted with Speaker Bagbin presiding over the House.



The former deputy minister said the Bill captured the views of the wider Ghanaian society on the subject of same-sex relations adding that he was certain that all 275 MPs supported it.



In an interview with Oyerepa FM after the deliberations, he said:



“The clergy, civil society even the Muslim community, so the whole Ghana is unanimous in the rejection of such invitation to engage in LGBT, so the president has no option. He has no option but to assent to the Bill.

“I am very positive and hopeful that the president will assent to it and then we can have it as law” he added.



This proposed legislation aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and ensure the protection and support of children and individuals affected by LGBTQ+ issues.



It received unanimous support when the speaker requested that MPs who wanted to dissent should rise up and make their views known.







