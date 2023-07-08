LGBTQ+ Bill: Koku Anyidoho descends on Amnesty country director

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has criticized the country director of Amnesty International, Genevieve Partington, for her recent statement urging the Ghanaian parliament to discard the anti-LGBTQI+ bill on the grounds that it violates human rights.

Expressing his disagreement with Partington's stance, Koku Anyidoho asserted that Amnesty International is not more intelligent than the people of Ghana to dictate to them.



He insinuated that the organization should not be dictating or influencing the country's legislative decisions.



He further claimed that Partington's motive was merely driven by a desire for a higher salary, emphasizing that her alleged self-serving mindset should be disregarded instead of the bill itself.



"Does this woman really know what is contained in the constitution of Ghana? So, she thinks Amnesty International has more brains than the people of Ghana? She says the bill must be thrown out? It is rather her selfish salary-craving mindset that must be thrown out," Anyidoho stated in a Twitter post on July 7, 2023.



Genevieve Partington called on Parliament to throw out completely the anti-LGBTQ Bill presented to the House for consideration and passage.

According to her, the said bill infringes upon human rights even before its potential enactment.



“Parliament did a hearing on the anti-LGBTI Bill, so they adopted the report. The Bill hasn’t been passed yet but unfortunately, the bill abuses human rights. We have to understand that LGBTI is a community; they are also human beings and for Amnesty International, we believe everyone deserves to have a right so far as they are not harming anyone.



“Now the bill currently criminalizes anyone up to 3 years or up to 5 years, even if you are even an ally of the LGBTI community. Basically, it means if you promote or support the LGBTI Community, you’ll be prosecuted, and you can go to jail. That means it can include academics, you, me, or anybody that supports the LGBTI Community,” she said.



On July 5, 2023, the members of parliament convened to deliberate on the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities.



It also aims to prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and ensure the protection and support of children and individuals affected by LGBTQ+ issues.





AM/SARA



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:









Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



