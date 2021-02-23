LGBTQ+: We will fiercely protest act until it’s eradicated – Group

LGBT+ Rights Ghana held a fundraiser for a new community space in Accra on 31 January 2021

Journalists Against Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) Ghana, an advocacy group against the legislation of LGBTQI+ in Ghana, have threatened to protest moves by the Australian High Commission and the European Union to support the Legalization of the practice.

This comes after The LGBTQ+ community in Ghana opened an office to serve as a safe haven for members of the community in January 2021, a move that has been fiercely opposed by critics of the group including Foe Amoaning.



Critics of the LGBTQ have called on the government to shut the office and prevent the group from holding any form of meeting in the office.



Two diplomats, the Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency, Andrew Barnes and the Danish Ambassador, His Excellency, Tom Norring have been accused for funding the community space as a result of the LGBTQ group hosting them as fundraisers on January 31, 2021.



Speaking to the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Convenor for Journalists Against LGBTQI+ Ghana , Isaac Boamah-Darko called on the government to declare the two diplomats who were present during the opening of the office “persona non grata”.

Commenting on the purported closure of the LGBTQI+ in Ghana, Convenor for Journalists Against LGBTQI+ Ghana said the group is reliably informed that the office is still in operation and that government does not even know the exact location of the office.



“ Our sources at the security agencies have informed us that the government does not know the exact location of the office. These two diplomats were there and we believe that if government should contact these diplomats, they will be able to disclose the location to the security services” he added.



The group has also revealed that as part of moves to resist the legalisation of the LGBTQI+, It will stage a walk to present a petition to the President.



Issac Boamah-Darko Kwame said the walk, which is scheduled for Wednesday, 24th February 2021, will start from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange through the principal streets of Accra and then end at the Jubilee House where a petition will be presented to the government.