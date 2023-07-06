2
LGBTQ+ countries will be extinct in the next 50 years - Bernard Ahiafor

Bernard Ahiafor 78 Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, has predicted that countries that engage in LGBTQ+ activities will be no more in the next 50 years.

The MP made this statement during the second reading and debate of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill before the Parliament House.

Bernard Ahiafor explained that LGBTQ+ countries will be extinct because they are disobeying the law of procreation and unless they ask for labour force from other countries, they will die out.

“Countries practicing LGBTQ+ activity, I give them 50 years by prophecy they will be extinct on earth. Most of those countries will no longer exist on earth, very soon they may even have to be taking labour force from countries not practicing LGBTQ+ activity and that is not the way we are to go,” he said.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 has been a topic of intense debate in the country, with proponents arguing that it is necessary to safeguard Ghanaian cultural values and norms.

The bill seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities and impose stringent penalties for offenders.

However, there are critics of the bill who argue that it infringes upon the fundamental human rights of individuals and promotes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

