LGBTQI+ is satanic - Dan Botwe calls for vigilance in combating homosexuality beyond passage of Anti-Gay Bill

Member of Parliament for Okere, Dan Botwe

Member of Parliament for Okere, Dan Botwe, has emphasized the need for continued efforts to combat the proliferation of homosexuality practices in Ghana, extending beyond the passage of the anti-gay bill. His remarks came during a parliamentary debate on the report of the Committee regarding the bill on Wednesday, July 5.

During the debate, Dan Botwe urged stakeholders to exercise internal vigilance in tackling the issue, stating, "Beyond passing the bill, let us exercise internal vigilance." He expressed concerns about a potential future where children might encounter items with symbols or colors associated with homosexuality while shopping. Thus, he emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant even after the bill's passage.



The Member of Parliament went on to describe homosexuality as "total madness" and referred to it as "a satanic force." Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he urged everyone not to underestimate the influence of this "satanic force" and stressed the need for sustained efforts to combat its spread.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 has been a topic of intense debate in the country, with proponents arguing that it is necessary to safeguard Ghanaian cultural values and norms.



The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and impose stringent penalties for offenders.

Critics of the bill argue that it infringes upon the fundamental human rights of individuals and promotes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.



They contend that a more inclusive and tolerant approach is necessary to foster diversity and respect for all members of society.



YNA/WA