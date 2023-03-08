3
LIVE UPDATES: Akufo-Addo delivers State of the Nation Address

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is today, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, delivering the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in Parliament.

This is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which indicates that the President, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament, will deliver a speech on the State of the Nation to Parliament.

The address follows a postponement of the SoNA address from February 28, 2023, to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

His address is among other things, expected to update Ghanaians about the government’s key policies and objectives for the year, the progress of development in all sectors of the economy, and the way forward.

Akufo-Addo is also expected to highlight government plans to help the country get out of the current economic challenges.

Challenges and preferred solutions will also be touched on.

GhanaWeb brings you a live update of events on the ground as well as videos, photos, and social media reactions.

